On the 12th and 13th October, the Institute Technical Council conducted Tech RnD Expo, a Research and Technical exposition. The expo provided a platform for the students to showcase their innovative ideas and projects. Watch the video to find out more about the event and have a glimpse at some of the projects yourself.
