Win-novate

The team from IIT Bombay-Innovation Cell, has won all the events of ASME Student Design Competition (SDC-2017), along with the Advanced Manufacturing Challenge and Predictive Design & Simulation Challenge, beating the teams across Asia Pacific region. The ASME (American Society of Mechanical Engineers) SDC E-fest event was hosted by LNM Institute of Information Technology Jaipur from March 3-5, 2017.

The Student Design Competition organized by ASME is a platform for students to invent engineering solutions to a range of real-world problem from everyday household tasks to groundbreaking space explorations. These are built around design, advanced manufacturing and robotics technologies. They enable engineering students to expand their knowledge, test and showcase new skills and inspire innovation.

The 2017 SDC problem statement was to create a robot that is fast, strong and agile. The team had been tasked with the development of a multi-functional robotic platform to compete in a series of five athletic-based competitions: a sprint, tennis ball throw, stair climb, golf ball hit, and weight lift; scores from each of which were considered to determine the overall champion.



Figure: Multitasking robot designed for ASME SDC-17 (different views)

Owing to the victory, the team has been invited to compete in the finals at the ASME International Mechanical Engineering Congress and Exposition (IMECE) on 5th November 2017 in Tampa Convention Center, Tampa, Florida, United States along with a cash prize of USD 500 and travel sponsorship. The next task, the team has at hand is to improve the current design and make it more robust for the international level.

Innovation Cell has participated in various competitions over the years and has a rich legacy to back it up. In 2013, the team participated, and won, the Asia-Pacific district region qualification round of the SDC competition held in Malaysia. The team represented India in San Diego where they stood 2nd. In the year 2014, the team won the Asia Pacific round held at BITS Pilani.



Figure: The ASME Team

Innovation Cell also plans to participate in the Mahindra Rise Driverless Car Challenge, Intelligent ground vehicle challenge and other technical projects. Over the years it has evolved from nurturing small hobby projects to solving complex industrial challenges and representing IIT Bombay at various national and international forums.

The team:

Ankit Sharma, Akash Kishore

Ravi Jain, Anjan Patel

Gampa Varun, Ayush Khandelwal, Nishanth Venkatesh, Deepak Saini

Ritesh Goru, Ankit Chaudhary, Pradnesh Patil, Nishit Nagar, Atharva Jaipurkar, Manik Dev Bhagat, Sanchit Jain, Pravin Raut

Support of Prof. Abhishek Gupta, Department of Mechanical Engineering and the student technical projects (STP) committee

