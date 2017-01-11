Skype chat with Antariksh Bothale

The content on this website is strictly the property of Insight and the Students’ Gymkhana IIT Bombay. If you wish to reproduce any content herein, please contact us:

Chief Editors: Shreerang Javadekar, Shreeyesh Menon

Mail to: insight@iitb.ac.in

Antariksh Bothale graduated with a Dual Degree in Mechanical Engineering from IIT Bombay. After working as a consultant with A.T. Kearney at Mumbai, he joined the University of Washington at Seattle for an MS in Computational Linguistics. He was a Research Scientist Intern at Amazon in the summer of 2014, and is now working at Bloomreach in California.



What made you choose academia after your job at AT Kearney? Had you considered it after your Dual Degree too? If not, what made you change your opinion?

Yes, I had considered graduate studies as an option after my Dual Degree too. In my last year, I had applied for higher studies in Mechanical as well as Linguistics and sat for placements too. I did get accepted for some; one on the Linguistics side as well. But I decided to defer it since after getting a job at AT Kearney, I chose to give that a shot. So graduate studies was always an option and not something I thought of after working for a year. I ended up going to a different university and not the offer I had deferred but the idea of an MS had always been there.

Why an MS and not a PhD?

I did always want to pursue Linguistics but a PhD was never on my mind. That would have felt like too much of a lock-in when Linguistics isn’t a full-fledged tech field anyway. So I decided to go for something like Computational Linguistics which is a blend of Linguistics and Computer Science, which is also something I enjoy. Because of the Dual Degree, it is easier to get into a PhD program and I did get accepted for some. But I didn’t want to go for a PhD.

What are some key tips for apping that you learned about during the apping process that you wish someone had told you earlier? How is it different after having the job experience?

I don’t think the apping process changes much. You can mention your job profile if it’s relevant but nothing else changes much. As for some specific things about apping that I should’ve known, there wasn’t anything drastic. Some things just got reinforced after the process. CPI does matter quite a bit. An SoP won’t matter after a point since it just becomes like your resume in a longer form. So practically speaking, your CPI or test scores or recommendation letters will probably matter more as decisive factors. The SoP becomes more important for people with a stronger research background who know what they want to do specifically and can write about exactly how they want to contribute but for others, it is good to put in efforts into it but beyond a point it probably won’t make that much of a difference.

How did you choose the program that you went for? If an advisor was involved, how did you choose the advisor?

In the MS you don’t have an advisor specifically. But even for a PhD, if you have a professor in mind you can write to them but most universities have the admission process centralised through programs. This makes sense since most good universities have a lot of candidates and this ends up becoming a relative process where you might be good, but there could be 50 better applicants. So for a PhD you would typically decide based on the prestige of the program or the lab under the professor. For an MS, you could slightly weigh the university a bit more.

My case was a little serendipitous. I used to follow a popular Linguistics blog managed by some Linguistics professors. After my DD, before joining the job, I was on a family trip to UK and one of the professors lived there. I ended up meeting him and he told me about this program since someone he knew was running it. So I read more about it after going back and contacted the professor. She replied appreciating my profile which led me to joining the program later.

Deciding the program is pretty standard once you know what you want to do. But the question you should be asking yourself is: Why do I want to do an MS? What do I intend to get out of it? It is very important to have this clear in your mind. The reason can be anything, but you should know it clearly. Sometimes people think they would be able to go for such and such a thing after their MS. If you have something you want to do later in mind, talk to your seniors and clarify how exactly doing that would be possible. You could want to go for an MS because you want to go to the US. Another option might be that you are bored of your job and think an MS could give you more channels to pursue after a specialisation. Or maybe you just like studying and want to study further in a university setting again.

For example, you could be a CS student who is already employed in a company like Google in a Developer role and you’re a little bored of it. An MS would probably not change anything here, you would get a similar job after your MS too. You might be able to change something by doing a PhD but mostly not just an MS. But if you just want to study further and already have in mind that you might end up in a similar job by the end of it, you would still be happy. That’s why having a clear idea would help.

What made you choose the US when it came to deciding where to pursue higher studies? What are similarities/differences and pros/cons between US and Europe?

In general, going to US ends up being a no-brainer for most people since the sheer number of opportunities and programs, the job opportunities after that and the pay, everything is generally better. So I personally hadn’t considered Europe much.

What would you say were the toughest lifestyle changes you had to face? And how to overcome them?

I don’t think there was anything to be honest. People don’t realise it enough but we are quite familiar with the American culture. We have come across a lot through the media we are so used to; the TV shows we watch, the songs we listen to are majorly American. I had also been to Canada for my third year internship so if there were any changes, I had adjusted to them then itself.

Is forming a new social circle in an alien country difficult? How lonely or not is life? A brief overview of life as a student would help. How is it different from the work culture scenario?

This is very person-specific. If one is more comfortable only with Indians and is not able to find many around, he will find it hard to adjust. For someone else who mixes well easily, it might not be hard at all.

If anything, it might be easier for people in universities. Hanging out happens more naturally for them through common classes and schedules but it is tough to generalise otherwise.

Life as a masters student is in general harder than an undergrad which is probably evidently visible in the institute too. It is definitely very hectic. In that sense it is more hectic than a job too. A job is more orderly with a set pattern. In grad school you’re responsible for yourself which is harder.

How are you handling the finances? What are the average monthly expenses and inflows (if any, from stipends, TAship, etc)? Is the financial situation as bad as portrayed in the general consciousness?

I personally had a partial fee waiver, about 30%, from the department itself. I had also gotten a few scholarships from India which were interest-free loans. A rough amount people calculate is about 40 to 50 thousand dollars in a year including the tuition. The average monthly expenses completely depend on the city that you’re in. It can be as less as 800 dollars a month to as high as 1500-2000 dollars a month where above 1500 is exceptional. In a smaller city, the housing can be as cheap as 300 dollars a month and if you cook at home, the rest of the food and travel could be very roughly covered in about 400-500 dollars a month.

I was in Seattle which is a little expensive. So the house rent was 600 dollars. Talking about inflows, if you get a TA or an RA-ship, they sometimes involve a tuition fee waiver and on top of that you get a salary. That would be a very comfortable case then. In the quarter where you get the salary, you can save some of it too. There is also the option of some jobs on campus. You can decide on those based on whether they seem worth your time. For me the idea was to finish the MS in an year and then get a job rather than slow it down and delay it by doing some odd jobs for 15 dollars an hour.