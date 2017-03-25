A Research ‘ResCon’naissance

The content on this website is strictly the property of Insight and the Students’ Gymkhana IIT Bombay. If you wish to reproduce any content herein, please contact us:

Chief Editors: Shreerang Javadekar, Shreeyesh Menon

Mail to: insight@iitb.ac.in

The Research Scholars’ Confluence and Alumni meet, 2017 popularly known as ReSConAm’17 was a global conference and R&D expo held on the 18th and 19th of March, that gave researchers, entrepreneurs, scientists, startups and Industrialists an opportunity to interact and exchange scientific and business ideas.

The event organizers, under the leadership of the overall coordinators Pankaj Sharma and Nikhil Jain, planned to bring together the research and entrepreneurship fraternity under one roof.

ReSConAm’17 had a total participation of about 300, including scientific presentations, workshops and start-up expos from various institutes across the country. The participants from within and outside IITB got a chance to listen to influential IITB alumni such as Mr. Anshuman Verma (Founder and Managing Director of M1L) and Dr. Vikas Karade (Fouder AlgoSurg). There were other talks, including one by Alok ‘Robinhood’ Kejriwal. There were workshops on Mind mapping and Innovation by Mr. Dharmendra Rai, Mumbai’s 1st mind map trainer, on Scientific Research Communication by Mendeley and on ‘Research to Entrepreneurship’ by Mr. Puneet Raman, Founder & Director of Prowisdom Growth.

The event also provided an excellent opportunity to the researchers to display their research work. There were start-ups competing and pitching their idea to win prizes upto Rs 1 million from Zone startups and other prizes from Big5Munim. There were product based Startups on Solar energy, IoT, and many more areas. The teams attracted funding from various investors such as Navnit J Krishna- investor at Bharatfolks & founder at iYantras, Manish Turakhia and Abhijeet Kumar, Founder of Ah! Ventures.

Overall, ReSConAm was a new and refreshing turn from the regular scientific conferences which gave the scientific and research community to step out of their comfort zones into the world of entrepreneurship, interact and break the ice between both the fraternities.