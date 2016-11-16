Mid Term Review : General Secretary, Academic Affairs (UG) 2016-17

The content on this website is strictly the property of Insight and the Students’ Gymkhana IIT Bombay. If you wish to reproduce any content herein, please contact us:

After completing about half of his time in office, Abhishek’s tenure seems like a mixed bag. With substantial progress on most points, the percentage completion stands at 17% as of today.

Freshmen-oriented initiatives

A new timetable for UG first year of study was designed by the council and was implemented to conduct Engineering Drawing and CS 101 courses in different semesters, to normalize the course load across the two semesters. Apart from this, the TA selection process for institute common courses was facilitated by the creation of a centralized TA selection portal.

With the aim to help students from vernacular backgrounds, two additional TAs were approved and a Study and Learn at Your Own Pace (SLOP) program was initiated with weekly sessions for CS 101, BB 101, PH 107 and MA 105.

Major policy changes

Two major policies were passed in the Senate during this tenure:

1. Inter-disciplinary dual degree program

2. Inter IIT Semester Exchange

Students can pursue masters in the stream of their desire, given that they meets all criteria set by the respective departments (including both your current department and the one in which you intend to pursue masters). Even though, the procedural guidelines are yet to be set by individual departments it is expected to start by the next academic year, at least for a few departments.

As far as the semester exchange policy change is concerned, we will soon begin it with IIT Delhi, with exchanges beginning from autumn 2017-18. After gauging the response, it will be extended to other IITs as well.

Miscellaneous

The woes of the first year students have finally been heard and a change in the first year curriculum was incorporated with Engg. Drawing and CS101 running in separate semesters for students. A curriculum review committee has also been formed with the GSAA UG as a part of it. A comprehensive feedback form was also floated to ask for suggestions regarding other changes required.

A Time and Stress management workshop was conducted by the Institute Counsellors and a paid spoken English workshop was organized in the summers.

This tenure also saw a conduction of a series of informal talks and sessions by professors for the students, to foster faculty-student relationship and motivate students towards research . These sessions were very well received especially by the first year students.

Broken points: (Nil)

With almost all of Abhishek’s initiatives either being in the pipeline or completed, there aren’t any broken promises as of yet. But a few of his manifesto points, like the one promising availability of a centralized list of department electives and the allowed institute electives across all departments, seem to be long due. Also, certain initiatives like conducting AMA (Ask me anything) sessions and setting up of an eatery near the library have been postponed to the spring semester.

Manifesto Subjective analysis

KEY INITIATIVES

● Ensure smooth conduct of registration process in coordination with department

councils and academic section

○ The timetable for the autumn term was sent to the individual depts well in advance and

once finalised, the timetable entries before the window was to be opened was checked

for all the courses in coordination with DGSecs. The identified issues of timetable entries

not made, slot clashes etc were rectified and persisting ones were sent to individual Dept

Heads to look into.

○ A mail was sent on student notices to inform about the existing issues before the window

was opened.

○ FAQs were prepared and shared for pre-registrations and registrations.

○ The problems caused due to network issues which council does not have a direct control

over, caused inconvenience for the students when the window was opened but had

sever connectivity issues.

○ The entire council was proactive during the registration period to address and resolve

students queries.

○ The spring term’s institute timetable has already been prepared and will be shared in a

couple of days to the individual dept to minimize issues during the registration period.

● Conduct Ask Me Anything sessions with professors to improve faculty student

interaction

○ This will be majorly implemented in the even semester. Dean Academic Programmes

has agreed to hold an AMA session or an open house while Dean Student Affairs has

agreed to hold an AMA session in the spring semester.

○ All the dept councils were also encouraged to hold AMA sessions, Open House and

Video addressal like Know your Professor to increase interaction between the faculty

and students, openness in terms of sharing of ideas and transparency.

● Explore the possibility of Interdisciplinary minor programs like Finance, Mechatronics

by integrating courses from different departments

○ A proposal was put up to start a finance minor but HSS dept conveyed their inability to

take it up as they are planning to start a new BS in Economics program. Will be pursued

further in the next semester.

● Encourage department councils to take up Curriculum Reforms to produce coherence

of theory and lab courses across department; Conduct student feedback and open

house sessions to amalgamate students views for amending the existing curriculum

○ This has been discussed on multiple occasions in meets with Dept Councils. A list of

courses in which students are facing curriculum related issues is also being prepared to

help the dept councils in taking up reforms.

● Propose to normalize 1st year curriculum to make course load uniform across all

departments

○ A new timetable for UG first year of study was designed by the council and implemented

to conduct Engg Drawing and CS101 course is different semesters. As both the courses

are work intensive, this effectively normalizes the course load across the two semesters.

○ All the concerned depts were requested to reconsider the course load that is put on the

first year students. Has been effective for Engg Drawing course.

○ A review of the first year curriculum was pushed for, as a result a curriculum review

committee was appointed by senate to review the first year curriculum.

○ On request, GSAA UG has also been made a part of the committee and to put forth

students viewpoint, a holistic feedback was conducted on the entire first year curriculum.

● Push for inclusion of Inter-department department electives to increase curriculum

flexibility

○ This has been pushed for in all the depts. Individual dept councils were encouraged to

look into other depts curriculum to diversify and strengthen their elective pool. It is an

ongoing process and will be worked towards in the subsequent semester too.

● Introducing Inter-Disciplinary Dual Degree program to promote cross disciplinary

research

○ A proposal was put up in UGPC for which was agreed upon and has been included as

agenda item for the next senate meet.

○ An example case was included in the proposal which includes finer details of individual

course planning for a students who opts for such a conversion.

○ Corollary programs at other IITs and foreign universities were also studied and included

in the proposal.

ACADEMIC POLICY REFORM

● Centrally document the list of department electives and the allowed institute electives

across all departments and ensure its availability during registrations

○ This is currently being done for the spring semester and will be made available before

next semester’s registration.

● Propose pre-registration of popular elective courses & minor courses running in slots

other than 5

○ A list has been created and being improved upon.

○ The issue was also raised in UGPC and DGSC meet citing cases where difficulties have

been faced by the students to substantiate the issue and gain support for the inclusions

in pre-registration.

● Create TA selection portal for common institute courses to bring transparency in TA

selection and to keep students updated of the status of their application

○ A centralized TA selection portal was successfully created and utilised for the entire TA

selection process for institute common courses.

○ The informal review received faculty members and applicants have been highly positive

and the council is working on changes to make it even better.

○ The same portal will be utilised for TA selection in subsequent semester.

○ The institute council in coordination with the dept council is working towards inclusion of

various Dept level course TA selection on the same portal.

● Ensure TA feedbacks are carried out within first few weeks of the tutorials for the

common institute courses and provide the corresponding report to the professors

○ Reviews were taken informally and were provided to individual faculty members.

○ A proposal has been put up to include Tutorial Feedback through the formal ASC

interface and will be deliberated upon in the upcoming UGPC meet.

● Propose Teaching Awards for TAs to be decided by faculty after considering student

feedback

○ The proposal was met negatively citing varying work allocation for different TAs. Will be

taken up again in the subsequent semester.\

INFORMATION DISSEMINATION AND AWARENESS

● Prepare helpbooks for Professors on ASC & Moodle usage, room booking and

biometric attendance slot system

○ The information on the same will be sent to the faculty members around the start of the

spring semester.

● Create a scholarship information portal providing details concerning to all the

scholarships, funded university internship and exchange programs

○ The portal will be available towards the start of the spring term. Database has been

created and the efforts are directed towards making it more exhaustive.

● Make process flowchart available for common Undergraduate Applications (UG 1 to

17) forms

○ All the UG application forms have been made available online. The process flowcharts

have been prepared and will be put up at academic section and its inclusion on IITB

website is also being explored.

STUDENT SUPPORT SERVICES

● Propose appointment of two extra teaching assistants in each First Year UG course,

who would be taking additional help sessions in vernacular languages

○ Two additional TAs were approved for all the first years UG courses.

○ Individual course instructors were explained about the benefits of this system and were

convinced to help establish the same. Two additional TAs were interview selected by the

faculty members for this role and were sensitized about the need of this program.

○ Study and Learn at Your Own Pace (SLOP) program was established with weekly

sessions for CS101, BB101, PH107 and MA105.

○ The average attendance in the individual sessions has been low but based on the

feedbacks conducted, the students who have attended the sessions have been greatly

helped by this system and faculty members are supportive of it.

○ The council is looking into ways in which more students can reap the benefit of it.

● Push for increase in number of counsellors and propose for a career counsellor

○ This has been pushed for on multiple occasions. Currently the institute only has 3

counsellors and a counselling coordinator. The institute is in process of recruiting two

more counsellors.

○ It has been noted that the career counsellor is not a priority at the moment although the

need has been agreed upon by the authorities. The possibility will be explored again in

the future.

● Improve on the existing peer-to-peer learning network of Tutorial Service Centre

Portal to make it more student friendly and publicize it to increase student

involvement

○ Modifications have been made on the portal to make it more dynamic. It will be made

public at the start of the next semester.

● Synergize with academics: Conduct course importance sessions to make students

realise the importance and applications of the First Year courses

○ A session was conducted encompassing all the autumn semester courses. More

sessions will be conducted in the next semester.

● Software Series: Conduct introductory sessions on AutoCAD, Latex, Matlab and R

programming to help UG students with their coursework

○ Sessions on AutoCAD and R programming were conducted. More sessions to be

conducted in the next semester.

● Conduct time and stress management workshops in coordination with TISS and

explore the possibility of a paid Spoken English Workshop

○ A Time and Stress management workshop was conducted by the Institute Counsellors.

○ A paid spoken english workshop was organized in the summers.

PROMOTION OF UNDERGRADUATE RESEARCH

● Enthuse: Continue to conduct a series of informal talks and sessions for First Year

students to foster faculty-student relationship and motivate students towards

research

○ The enthuse sessions were divided into two types: 1) Where the faculty members

discuss their research and interact on the same with the student, 2) The faculty

members members discuss generic topics like journey into academia, how best to utilize

institute resources etc.

○ The type 1 sessions were conducted for all the students of the institute at 4 separate

hostel venues with more than 25 faculty members participating in it. It saw decent

participation from the senior students and the overall review of the sessions were

positive.

○ The type 2 sessions were only conducted for the first year students which saw huge

participation and were very well received.

● Organize Department Open Day informing students about various research facilities

and opportunities in labs across all departments

○ All the department councils were encouraged to organize Dept Open Day and these

visits have been planned for the next semester.

● Initiate Lab Revamp Projects (LRP): Promote students to design and perform their

own lab experiment enabling constructive changes in subsequent years’ lab

curriculum.

○ Currently the council is in process of identification of the lab courses in which there’s a

need for change in curriculum. Once finalised, the faculty members will be approached

to float projects. Major work to be undertaken in the spring semester.

● Launch Portal for Project Allocation (PPA): Integrate Research, Technical, Web and

Design projects with comprehensive project description and categorization

○ A portal has been created for this in consultation with Dean RnD office but was not

released due to technical difficulties.

○ The portal will be released in the first few weeks of the next semester and will be utilised

to streamline all the existing research projects in the institute.

● Manage procurement of department specific projects coordinating with professors

○ The Summer Undergraduate Research Program was conducted very smoothly with 85+

number of students completing the projects successfully. (Out of which some are

converted into successful URAs)

● Plan and ensure the smooth execution of Department Open Day and PPA

○ Ongoing process.

CAREER CELL

● Fundae Talks: A series of informal talks for First Year students to make them aware of

various opportunities available to them

○ Multiple fundae talks have been organized and more are planned for the next semester.

● Continue conducting introductory cum preparatory sessions for competitive exams

like GRE, GATE, IAS, CAT, IELTS, TOEFL

○ The sessions for GRE, GATE, IAS, CAT have been conducted. The sessions for IELTS

and TOEFL will be conducted in the next semester.

● Ensure smooth conduct of Dataquest: A summit hosting range of competitions,

lectures and workshops in the field of analytics

○ The summit has been planned for the month of february.

● Continue collaboration with SARC in conducting Core Weekend with lectures on

recent technological developments in industries

○ SARC conducted Core talks during Alumination in collaboration with Placement cell and

Dean ACR office. Academic council was not part of the organising team.

● Extend the membership of Facebook group and online repository of Apping, Resume

making, Foreign Intern and Semester Exchange Resources

○ The online career cell repositories have been expanded to to cater to variety of students.

The information is regularly shared through relevant council pages.

2_YEAR M.Sc. ACADEMICS

The 2 yr MSc students had been struggling with their considerations under different bodies for

different genres. For academics they were considered under UGs while for all the other verticals

they were considered under PGs. The student populace wanted the academics vertical to

identify themselves as PGs as they have already completed their Bachelor’s degree. This was

pushed for in the UGPC meeting and was supported by the members to consider 2 year MSc

Academics under PGPC and PGAPEC. The shift has already taken place at the start of this

academic session. Thus, these points in consideration cannot be directly affected by UG Acad

council as they are not members of concerned committees.

● Conduct curriculum revision to achieve greater flexibility by allowing students to

forgo courses with repeated content in favour of additional electives

○ HS200/ES200 course which became a repetition for the MSc students as they also did

this course during their bachelor’s program was removed and an option was given to the

individual depts to replace it with an elective or forgo the credits.

○ The dept councils were pushed on multiple occasions to explore inter dept dept

electives. Positive results have been received in a few depts.

● Push for the proposal of allowing separate Research Award for 2 year MSc students

○ This has to be taken up in the PGPC. An initial proposal was created but no further

development has taken place on this front due to conversion of MSc considerations to

PGPC.

EXTERNAL RELATIONS

● Continuing the initiative of previous council for Inter IIT semester exchange program

and explore the possibility of summer research internship at IISc Banglore for MSc

students

○ Complete agreement has been reached between IIT Bombay and IIT Delhi. Students will

be able to go for exchange from next academic year.

○ Correspondence with IIT Roorkee was stalled as currently they do not have a student

council.

○ Similar opportunities is being explored with other IITs.

● Promote signing of more MOUs by increasing coordination between department

council and ISIR and ensure better dissemination of information regarding Semester

Exchange.

○ A committee has been formed with representation from UG acad council, HA council, PG

acad council and IR office to look for opportunities to increase the number of MOUs of

IIT Bombay.

WEB AND INFRASTRUCTURE

● Create a chrome extension to ensure availability of academic notices, deadlines,

information of session and for conducting student feedback

○ The chrome extension was created but due to certain security reasons it was not

implemented. We are working on a modified version which will be available by the month

of january.

● Improve UG Acad Wiki to make it a 1 stop online guide for registration related queries

○ The UG Acad Wiki is being constantly updated but a major renovation is to be done in

the next semester to improve the interface and recheck the entire content.

● Push for availability of E-Books for Institute common courses and propose for

course-wise availability of E-Books in the library website

○ A request has been put up to procure books for spring semester courses of UG first

year. The librarian has agreed to make this books available on the library portal in a

course-wise manner.

● Propose for setting up of an eatery near library

○ This will be worked upon in the next semester.

● Conduct bimonthly inspection of Library and LCH infrastructure

○ A log of projectors, wifi-status is being maintained by the council and an extensive check

has once been conducted in all LCs, LAs and LHs.

○ A survey was conducted on student notices to identify the projectors which are not

producing the desired output.

○ New projectors were installed in LA101 and LA102 to replace old and poorly performing

projectors.

○ New fans were installed in 24*7 study room to improve the overall ventilation.