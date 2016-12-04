Conference Call, December 2016

The content on this website is strictly the property of Insight and the Students’ Gymkhana IIT Bombay. If you wish to reproduce any content herein, please contact us:

IIT Bombay plays host to a large number of conferences throughout the year, especially during summers and winters. Here’s a definitive guide to the events coming up in the month of December.

Human Computer Interaction (HCI)

The next episode of India’s leading conference on human-computer interaction, IndiaHCI will be hosted in IIT Bombay, Mumbai from 7th to 9th December 2016. IndiaHCI will be a three-day affair that spans classes, workshops, paper presentations and job fairs. Four workshops will be conducted on 7th December: HCI in Healthcare, Microinteractions Toolkit for UI/UX Designers, Kickstarter Journeys: Ideas to Products for Startups and Adobe Capture. Courses include Ethnographic Methods, Introduction to Eye Tracking, Design Thinking for Solving Business Problems, Itinerative Design, Design Interaction for Flexible Displays and Improving Service Experiences by Design. There are 5 keynote speakers from different countries who will be present on 8th and 9th December.

Venue: IDC

For: People interested in design, startups.

More information can be found on http://indiahci2016.org/#1476875575143-3489338d-10d9



International Conference on Organic Synthesis (ICOS)

The International Conference on Organic Synthesis (ICOS), a biennial event, was initiated in 1976 by IUPAC as a platform for the exhibition of new and upcoming topics in the field of organic chemistry. Research in organic chemistry includes mainly the frontiers of total synthesis, designing of new methodologies, flow chemistry, C-H activation, synthetic biology, pharmaceutical and industrial chemistry. ICOS makes its mark in India after a long span of 22 years, being hosted by IIT Bombay. IOCS will be a 6-day event starting 11th December, 2016 and will have 51 short-talks, 48 Invited Lectures, 10 Plenary lectures, 495 Poster Presentations and 2 Special Lectures.

Venue: Convocation Hall, VMCC.

For: People interested in organic chemistry.

More information can be found on http://www.icos21.in/index.php



Computational and Experimental Studies of Microtubules and Microtubule based Motor Proteins

This one day international symposium is supported by a mini-grant from Biophysical Society (USA) ,Department of Biotechnology (Government of India) and Indian Institute of Technology Bombay. This symposium aims to bring together Indian researchers, postdocs, students and selected international researchers working in the fields of microtubule and microtubule based motor proteins and will be conducted on 14th December, 2016. The event will have 2 keynote speakers, 16 professors from across the world and 8 from the institute.

Venue: Biosciences Department

More information can be found on http://www.bio.iitb.ac.in/~mmsymp2016/



12th Transportation Planning and Implementation Methodologies for Developing Countries (TPMDC)

The conference is a 3-day event being organized by the Transportation Systems Engineering (TSE) group at IIT Bombay starting 19th December, 2016. The TSE Group, started in 1988 and currently grown to eight faculty members and more than fifty graduate students, is known for cutting edge research and involvement in major transportation studies in India. Starting from the year 1996, international workshop/conference on Transportation Planning and Implementation Methodologies for Developing Countries (TPMDC) has been conducted biannually. The conference will have 8 keynote speaker from around the world, 16 invited speakers and will include a tour to the Metro Control Room on 21st December, 2016.

Venue: VMCC

More information can be found on https://www.civil.iitb.ac.in/tpmdc/index.phtml



3rd Indo-Austrian Symposium on Materials Engineering (ISME)

This will be the third symposium in the series, which was initiated in Hyderabad in 2010, followed by in Wiener Neustadt (Austria) in 2014. The 2016 version of this event will be jointly organized by Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IITB), Indian Institute of Metals (IIM) Mumbai Chapter and NonFerrous Materials Technology Development Centre (NFTDC) Hyderabad starting 19th December, 2016. The 2-day event will have 6 plenary lectures, 10 keynote sessions, 25 poster presentations and 60 techincal sessions by experts from Austria and India on various aspects of materials science. The main themes of the symposium are Material Synthesis, Materials for Structural Applications, Degradation and Protection of Materials, Materials for Electrochemical Energy Storage and Materials for Healthcare.

Venue: VMCC

For: People interested in materials science

More information can be found on http://www.met.iitb.ac.in/~ame2016/IASAME_2016.html



3rd International Conference on Emerging Electronics (ICEE)

The 3rd International Conference on Emerging Electronics (ICEE 2016) will be held at the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay), Mumbai India from 27th to 30th December 2016. ICEE 2016 will be jointly organized by IIT Bombay and IISc Bangalore and technically co-sponsored by IEEE Electron Devices Society. The event will have 7 plenary speakers and 39 invited speakers. The main themes of the conference are Advanced Memory and Logic Devices, Compound Semiconductor Devices, Computation Modeling at Nanoscale, Emerging Material and Devices, Flexible and Organic Electronics, Nano-electro-mechanical systems and sensors, Optoelectronics and Photonics, Photovoltaics and Energy Systems and Semiconductor Materials.

Venue: VMCC

More information can be found on http://iceeconf.org/index.html